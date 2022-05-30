ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thousands of doctors across the U.S. report discrimination from patients and visitors.

The University of Colorado School of Medicine and the American Medical Association sent 6,500 surveys to doctors nationwide. They found nearly 30% of those doctors report race or gender discrimination from patients, patient families, and other visitors. Also, close to 20% reported patients refused care because of the doctor’s race or gender.

Researchers expressed worry this will trigger doctors to cut back on clinical hours, suffer mental-health crises, and deepen an existing provider shortage. All this combined can hurt patient care. You can find the research here.