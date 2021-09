ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s a place where people recover from drug and alcohol addiction. This top-rated non-profit treatment center has locations in both St. Louis and a new facility in St Charles. Alex Noel explains what Harris House offers those seeking treatment.

Saturday, September 18th is the 3rd Annual St. Louis Walk/Run for Recovery 6K at Creve Coeur Park Tremayne Pavilion. Registration starts at 7:00 am.

More information: harrishousestl.org/run