ST. LOUIS – The non-profit Exit-Now seeks to clear the records of people convicted of non-violent drug offenses, so they can join the multi-billion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

The group is offering scholarships to the St. Louis University Cannabis Science and Operations Program. The application deadline is Monday, April 18. Board member Marne Madison is also taking a longer view of the effort to include more African Americans in the booming sector.

“It’s a non-profit which we focus on those people who have non-violent marijuana offenses on their record. So together between that mission and our mission for education, we want to help those that have been underrepresented but most importantly affected by the war on drugs,” Madison said.

Learn more about the expungement efforts at https://www.exittogether.org/expungement. See if you are eligible for the Exit-Now Scholarship at https://www.exittogether.org/scholarship.