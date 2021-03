ST. LOUIS - Masks have become a way of life and some people have no problems with them, others are experiencing skin issues where the mask hits the face. There's a name for that, it's called "mask-ne"

SLUCare dermatologist Dr. Eran Chen explains how to relieve that irritation.

Facemasks are part of our daily lives and will probably be here for the foreseeable future. Wearing a reusable or disposable face mask in public helps slow the spread of COVID-19. While this protective barrier helps shield you and others around you from the deadly virus, using these masks frequently can take a toll on your skin's natural barrier—often causing irritation and breakouts on your chin or around your mouth and nose—thanks to trapped sweat, dirt as well as heat and moisture from your breath.

These tiny zits or mask-induced acne are commonly known as ‘maskne,’ which is another term for ‘acne mechanica,’ which are acne lesions that form on the skin in areas that are occluded such as under a mask.Maskne is not just limited to acne; it can also include conditions like rosacea, eczema and/or perioral dermatitis. Maskne may also be an exacerbation of a previous condition or new development of a skin condition.