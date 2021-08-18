4 tips from a couples counselor on how to repair a marriage

ST. LOUIS – Did you just move the last child into their dorm room over the weekend and now it’s just you and your spouse and the dog?

According to recent data, the risk of divorce has doubled in the past 30 years among those who are age 55 to 64 and tripled for those 65 and older. It’s being called the “empty nest divorce.”

Couples counselor Dr. Rachel Glik explained this phenomenon out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Glik said to avoid this, it’s important to invest in your relationship throughout the parenting years.

Although, a lot of times things can be turned around. Glik has four pillars to help couples stay together.

We are each responsible for our own happiness and well being We approach our friction with a purpose to grow individually and closer together We make sure our mate is the most important other person to us and that they know it We make room in our relationship for sharing with the world

