ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Assumption Greek Orthodox Church is getting ready for St. Louis County Greekfest.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the Memorial Day weekend celebration. Starting Monday, you can order your food online for curbside pickup on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. There’s a variety of plated dinners, appetizers, and desserts to choose from at stlgreekfest.com. Bessie Theodorou is an event volunteer. She had all of the details.