5 ways to protect yourself from hackers

ST. LOUIS – It is more important than ever to protect yourself online. Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies Inc. has some advice in order to be protected from hackers.
- Password Manager
- Creates strong passwords
- Remembers passwords for you
- Multi-factor authentification
- Use something you know – like a password
- Use something you have – like your phone that a code gets sent to
- Use something you are – like your fingerprint or eye
- Schaffer said 2 out of those 3 will help you be safer from hackers
- Update your hardware and software
- Schaffer said don’t hit dismiss over and over again
- Install the updates
- Encryption
- This scrambles the data in such a way that if someone stole your laptop and took out your hard drive they wouldn’t be able to get the data
- Delete your unused accounts
