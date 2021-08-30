5 ways to protect yourself from hackers

ST. LOUIS – It is more important than ever to protect yourself online. Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies Inc. has some advice in order to be protected from hackers.

Password Manager Creates strong passwords Remembers passwords for you

Multi-factor authentification Use something you know – like a password Use something you have – like your phone that a code gets sent to Use something you are – like your fingerprint or eye Schaffer said 2 out of those 3 will help you be safer from hackers

Update your hardware and software Schaffer said don’t hit dismiss over and over again Install the updates

Encryption This scrambles the data in such a way that if someone stole your laptop and took out your hard drive they wouldn’t be able to get the data

Delete your unused accounts

Click here for more information.