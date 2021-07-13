60 employers coming to Thursday’s job fair in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS – You could find your next job Thursday.

A career fair hosted by Job News USA will happen from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers in Maryland Heights.

General Manager of Saint Louis Job News USA Richard Kruckemeyer has more details on the employers from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

There will be 60 employers at the job fair

Job News USA Career Fair

Thursday, July 15th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Click here for more information.