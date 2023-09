ST. LOUIS – The Gerding Enterprises BBQ for Backstoppers is happening Saturday.

It’s one of the largest fundraisers for the Backstoppers organization, which gives financial assistance to the spouses and children of first responders who have fallen in the line of duty. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cedar Hill VFW.

There will be BBQ, live music, and an all-day raffle. After sundown, there will be fireworks.