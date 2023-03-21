ST. LOUIS – A benefit concert could mean a kidney transplant for Keith Robinson, drummer for the late Chuck Berry.

The Blues music community adores Robinson. So, they are gathering around him and his family as they raise money for the lifesaving procedure.

Fans who cannot attend the concert can donate to his Go Fund Me Page.

Benefit Concert to Help Keith Robinson

Sunday, March 26

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CDT

The Tin Roof

1000 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://tinroofstlouis.com/event/keith-robinson-benefit-concert/

https://gofund.me/9ac51d8a