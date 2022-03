ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The state of Missouri has a rich history that includes a rich culinary history. It is chronicled in a book called, “A Culinary History of Missouri – Foodways and Iconic Dishes from The Show-Me State.”

Whether you’re a foodie or a history buff, this book is a great look back at how our tastes here in Missouri have evolved. Learn more: Arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467150361