ST. LOUIS – A grieving mother empowers others at the Like a Rose: Pain. Purpose. Promise. Gospel event.

Chandria Taylor honors her daughter, Adelyn Rose, who died before birth in 2018. She also supports other women facing infant loss and other challenges. Gospel powerhouses Courtney Walker and Lindsey Moore are scheduled to perform. There will also be vendors and food to feed local businesses.

Like a Rose: Pain. Purpose. Promise.

Saturday, March 11

10:00 a.m. CST

Reedemer’s House of Worship

7410 Westchester Dr.

Belleville, IL 62223

https://bit.ly/3IVLYuL