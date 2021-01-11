A new kind of living situation made possible by ‘Odd Couple Housing’

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Now there’s a service that matches healthy, active older adults with younger people who cannot afford their own apartment yet.

The service is called, “Odd Couples Housing.” Charlie Eaton is the Chief Product Officer Charlie Eaton has all of the details on how this service works.

For more information, click here.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News