ST. LOUIS – A Purposeful Journey Fashion Show celebrates local models from Sauce Models Agency and mental healthcare.

CEO Davion Sanderson shared about his mental-health journey and how he helps others through his agency.

A Purposeful Journey Fashion Show

Sunday, November 13

Seating at 6:00 p.m. CST

Mahler Ballroom

4915 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://bit.ly/3WrThQV