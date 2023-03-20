ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Red Circle will welcome candidates to jobs in the non-profit field at the Transition to Position Career Conference.

A Red Circle addresses racial disparities in north St. Louis County. The group will have a garden kickoff with cleanup, decorations, and story time for kids.

Lexie Dendrinelis is Chief Leadership Officer, Living Well Leadership, and an advisory board member of event organizers Job Seekers’ Garden Club. She offers one-on-one and corporate consulting services that promote nutrition and well-being as a key to maximizing leadership potential.

Garden Kickoff Spring 2023

Saturday, March 25

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CDT

Healthy Flavor Community Garden

351 Chambers Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63137

https://www.aredcircle.org/