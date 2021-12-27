ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Amber Bullock will channel vocal powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan at an in-person and live-streamed concert.
by: Kim HudsonPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Amber Bullock will channel vocal powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan at an in-person and live-streamed concert.
“A Salute to Jazmine Sullivan“
Sunday, January 9, 2022
8 p.m. CST
Live! at Loews
799 Clark Ave.
Downtown St. Louis