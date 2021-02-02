A sneak peek at the Big Game’s Bud Light commercial

ST. LOUIS – There’s a big football game this weekend and typically the “other” show is the commercials.

As usual, Bud Light will be front and center. Bud Light’s VP of Marketing Andy Goeler gives us a sneak peek at what we can expect to see Sunday.

