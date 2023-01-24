ST. LOUIS – A tough workout, a toast, and community is waiting for runners at 4 Hands Brewing and 3Run4.
3Run4 is a running club that promotes connection and physical fitness. Their next run club will take off from 4 Hands.
4 Hands is a local brewery featuring the City Wide brew, which helps raise money for local charities. 4 Hands will also soon release a new brew, The Madagascar.
3Run4 Winter Season Run Club
Sunday, January 29th
11:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
4 Hands Brewing Co.
1220 S 8th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3WypOUf
https://www.citywidebeer.com/