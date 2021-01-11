AARP’s advice for older Americans in the workforce looking for a job

ST. LOUIS – Job loss due to the pandemic has affected millions of Americans of every age. However, the impact on older workers, especially older women, are often overlooked.
On average, a third of the workforce is age 50 or older, but once displaced, older workers take twice as long to find a new job as younger workers. Long-term unemployment is especially concerning.
According to the bureau of labor statistics, nearly half of jobseekers age 55 and up have been looking for a job for six months or longer.
AARP Vice President of Financial Resilience Susan Weinstock has some advice for those struggling.
Click here for more information.
Latest headlines:
- Black History Month
- SIUE ranked #4 on Forbes list of America’s Top Colleges among Illinois public institutions
- Doggie desserts: Ben & Jerry’s enters the pet food business
- Illinois Rep. Michael Madigan temporarily suspends campaign for House Speaker
- Featured Job: Water Service Specialist for City of St. Charles