EUREKA, Mo. – ABC Brigade will continue raising stroke awareness with a golf tournament this summer.

President and Founder Kathy Howard survived a major stroke in 2008. Since then, she gathered survivors and caregivers for events filled with fun and support.

Howard previews the Stroke Fore Stroke Tournament.

Stroke Fore Stroke Tournament

To Benefit ABC Brigade

Friday, August 6

Registration 12 p.m. CDT

Aberdeen Golf Club

4111 Crescent Rd.

Eureka, MO 63025

http://www.abcbrigade.org/golf-event-details/