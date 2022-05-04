EUREKA, Mo. – ABC Brigade will continue raising stroke awareness with a golf tournament this summer.
President and Founder Kathy Howard survived a major stroke in 2008. Since then, she gathered survivors and caregivers for events filled with fun and support.
Howard previews the Stroke Fore Stroke Tournament.
Stroke Fore Stroke Tournament
To Benefit ABC Brigade
Friday, August 6
Registration 12 p.m. CDT
Aberdeen Golf Club
4111 Crescent Rd.
Eureka, MO 63025
http://www.abcbrigade.org/golf-event-details/