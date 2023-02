ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.

Shivers came in with the winners of his recent couple’s workout to share some ways to get fit for Valentine’s Day. Working out with a partner keeps the two accountable during exercises.

You can either do the same exercise together, or do two different workouts, which acts as a counterbalance to each.

For more information, please visit Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.