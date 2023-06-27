ST. LOUIS – ‘Sound of Freedom’ is an action thriller starring Jim Caviezel, Academy Award winner, Mira Sorvino, and other Hollywood stars.

The film tells the true story of former government agent, Tim Ballard. He quit his job to rescue children around the world from human trafficking. Caviezel shared with FOX 2’s Ty Hawkins that the film is “lightning in a bottle.”

He also expressed how he reacted when he first saw the script, as well as detailed the ‘Pay It Forward‘ program.

The films premiere is on Independence Day.