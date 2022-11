PAGEDALE, Mo. – Adina’s Vegan Cuisine joins other black-owned eateries in the new Carter Commons Food Hall in Pagedale.

Adina’s offers a plant-based version of just about any soul-food menu item one could order. The presence brings fresh and healthy food to a predominantly-black neighborhood.

Adina’s Vegan Cuisine

Carter Commons Food Hall

6746 Page Avenue

Pagedale, MO 63133

https://bit.ly/3Usw5AB