Adopt a ‘Barn Buddy’ for Mother’s Day from Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

UNION, Mo. – Mother’s Day is in two weeks on May 9, so if you’re thinking about how to honor your mom, we’ve got a great idea, and you’ll be helping out a great organization.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is the horse and farm animal rescue ranch operated by the Humane Society of Missouri and their Barn Buddy program is perfect for mom.

The ranch’s marketing manager Becky Krueger explains the program. She has a llama with her named Katie and an alpaca named Keegan.

Katie and Keegan are barn buddies. They go out in the community to help teach people about caring for animals that aren’t necessarily a traditional pet.

Mini horses, donkeys, ducks, goats, and more are available to be sponsored through the Barn Buddy program. The money that is raised through the program goes to caring for the animals. It helps Longmeadow Rescue Ranch be able to treat any injuries these rescued farm animals might have.

In order to receive the membership card, animal bio, animal picture, and more before Mother’s Day, order by Wednesday.

There are six different levels of sponsorship for the Barn Buddy program. They range from $25 to over $1,000.

