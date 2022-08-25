ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is giving you a chance to give their pet of the week a forever home.

Bravo is a black and white 58-pound Pit Bull Terrier that wants all of your attention. This 4-year-old is an active dog that seeks an owner that wants to take him on several adventures.

You can meet Bravo at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Best Buddy Pet Center at 11660 Administration Drive. HSMO requires all pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes nine months and older to have a $25 adoption fee.

For more information about Bravo, please visit HSMO.org.