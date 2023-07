ST. LOUIS – A new cirque show is coming to the big top at the St. Louis Galleria, but this isn’t your average show.

They’re combining acrobatics, cabaret, and the circus. FOX 2’s Blair Ledet spoke with Ben Holland, the manager as well as a performer in the ‘Paranormal Cirque.’ It’s an adult-only show that can be a date night, a boys night, or girls night out.

It’s a four-night event from July 27 to July 30. For more information about the event, click here.