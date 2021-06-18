Africans Rising Together celebrate Juneteenth in Forest Park on Saturday

ST. LOUIS – There have been many Juneteenth celebrations over the years in the St. Louis area, but this year will no doubt be even more special now that Juneteenth has been declared a national holiday.

One of those celebrations is the Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Walkathon happening Saturday in Forest Park’s Cricket Field.

Dr. James Tucker from Africans Rising Together has the details on the event from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Registration is $18.65. Those 12 and under are free.

Learn more at Africans Rising Together’s Facebook page or on their website.