ST. LOUIS – Afro World and Sankofa Unity Center preview their Easter Basket Giveaway happening on Saturday, April 16. Afro World President Shelia Forrest and Sankofa Unity Center Senior Founder Darren Seals explained the full day of events for kids looking for an inclusive Easter celebration. The Afro Bunny will bring treats to kids all over north St. Louis City and north St. Louis County.
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CDT
Sankofa Unity Center
6100 Emma St.
St. Louis, MO 63136
Noon – 1 p.m.
BP Gas Station
5003 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
1 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Salama Supermarket
4873 St. Louis Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
3 – 5 p.m.
Afro World Hair & Fashion Company
7276 Natural Bridge Rd.
Pasadena Hills, MO 63121
For information, call (314) 389-5194 or visit https://www.afroworld.com/.
Learn more about Sankofa Unity Center at https://www.facebook.com/SankofaUnityCenter/.