ST. LOUIS – Afro World and Sankofa Unity Center preview their Easter Basket Giveaway happening on Saturday, April 16. Afro World President Shelia Forrest and Sankofa Unity Center Senior Founder Darren Seals explained the full day of events for kids looking for an inclusive Easter celebration. The Afro Bunny will bring treats to kids all over north St. Louis City and north St. Louis County.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CDT

Sankofa Unity Center

6100 Emma St.

St. Louis, MO 63136

Noon – 1 p.m.

BP Gas Station

5003 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115

1 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Salama Supermarket

4873 St. Louis Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115

3 – 5 p.m.

Afro World Hair & Fashion Company

7276 Natural Bridge Rd.

Pasadena Hills, MO 63121

For information, call (314) 389-5194 or visit https://www.afroworld.com/.

Learn more about Sankofa Unity Center at https://www.facebook.com/SankofaUnityCenter/.