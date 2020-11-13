Aging expert says that mindfulness is the key to a longer lifespan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The lifespan for American citizens lags behind dozens of comparable countries at 78.93 years. The life expectancy in Japan is 84.67 years.

If this trend weren’t hard enough to navigate the coronavirus pandemic has taken over 200,000 American lives. Age is among the top risk factors for severe illness.

Americans are feeling overwhelmed. The pandemic has thrown their lives off track physically, mentally, and emotionally. A recent survey shows 8 out of 10 Americans have changed their eating habits. They are snacking more and moving less. People are also drinking more alcohol.

Aging expert Dr. Brian Kennedy says that one of the most essential aspects to preserving and enhancing your health is mindfulness. It is the ability to be fully present in the moment. Studies have linked “quieter brains” with longer lifespans.