ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This Memorial Day we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It’s a sacrifice that impacts their loved ones for years to come. There might be help available for them, they don’t know about. Janet Jennewein with Veterans Home Care shares more information about a VA benefit known as Aid and Attendance. You can call Veterans Home Care at 1-888-314-6075.

The program adds monthly payments to the amount of a monthly VA pension for qualified Veterans and survivors. It is for people who need help with daily activities or are housebound. Find out if you qualify for the program here.

Complete VA Form 21-2680 and mail it to your pension management center. You can have your doctor fill out the examination information section.