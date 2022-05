ST. LOUIS — You can remember our fallen servicemen and women with help from Midwest Winds. The group is part of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. They will play at City Museum, to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.

Midwest Winds

Today, May 27 at 2 p.m. CDT

City Museum

750 N. 16th St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://www.citymuseum.org/

https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Band-of-Mid-America/