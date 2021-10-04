AKADDO hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Impact Day event today

ST. LOUIS – The Breast Cancer Impact Day kicks off the first full week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the ladies of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Delta Delta Omega Chapter.

Chapter president Amanda Brinson shares how the sorority will help families and survivors find their power while staying safe from COVID-19.

She will also list the curriculum by expert and survival leaders.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Impact Day is Monday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.