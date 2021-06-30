Aldi’s delicious summer recipes for the whole family’s tastebuds

ST. LOUIS – Summer is here, and it is time to fire up the grill and get some great food cooking.

Registered dietitian Jennifer McDaniel has some great ideas for summer cookouts from Aldi.

McDaniel said a DIY hummus bar is a big hit. She said guests can choose their favorite hummus and then let them add their own toppings such as cucumber, bell peppers, pumpkin seeds, and more.

Another summer hit is the three-ingredient shrimp recipe. Tortilla chips, guacamole, and shrimp is all a host needs for that.

