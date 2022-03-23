ST. LOUIS – Back in January, the St. Louis community lost firefighter Ben Polson when he died in the line of duty. His family is being helped by the BackStoppers. Now an entire community is coming together on Saturday for a day-long event honoring Polson and raising funds for BackStoppers.

One of the organizers, the Exalted Ruler of the Ellisville Elks Lodge and principal of Marquette High School Daniel Ramsey. Click here to learn more about the event.

Backstoppers fundraiser in honor of firefighter Ben Polson.

Saturday March 26, 2022

1:00pm-12:00am

Ellisville Elks Lodge 26-64

1007 New Ballwin Rd/Ellisville