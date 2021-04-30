Alpaca Picnic creates luxurious outdoor experiences for any occasion

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pop back into social settings and enjoy the outdoors with this picnic planning company.

Alpaca Picnic allows customers to plan a romantic outing, birthday party, tea party, or other group function when they pick from a variety of available experiences.

The owner of Alpaca Picnic Julie Ellison said a charcuterie board from Bravo! comes with every picnic, flowers from Blooming Buckets are available.

Any theme is possible.

“If you have an idea, I can totally work with it,” Ellison said.

She said she did a disco cowgirl theme the other day.

Once the picnic is set up, Ellison leaves, people have their fun, and then Ellison cleans up afterwards.

Alpaca Picnic packages start at $169.

Click here to learn more.

