Alton’s River Dragons play first baseball game tonight

ALTON, Ill. – A collegiate baseball league is warming up for their season opener Thursday night.

The River Dragons is an expansion team to the Prospect League. They will play their first-ever games Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The gates to Lloyd Hopkins Field open at 5:45 p.m.

The Prospect League is a summer collegiate league. Almost all of their players also play at a university somewhere in the country. The league aims to introduce college baseball players to a professional atmosphere.

Each team in the league plays 60 games in about 66 days.

The league has teams in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

There will be fireworks after Thursday night’s game. They also plan to have fireworks after every Saturday home game. On June 17 Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC will sing the national anthem.

Dinger the dragon is the team’s mascot.

