ST. LOUIS – Eating ultra-processed foods like instant noodles, white bread, frozen dinners, and sugary drinks, may be linked to a faster rate of cognitive decline contributing to Alzheimer’s disease.

There may also be a link between memory decline and racism. Two of the studies were presented Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego, California.



Sarah Lovegreen was with the Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She visited and explained why exercise and a healthy diet are better for your brain.

