Ameren creates scavenger hunt to cut your family’s energy costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some families are seeing their energy bills soar after spending so much time at home. But Ameren has a fun way to save energy and some cash.

The energy efficiency scavenger hunt leads families through each room in the house. They have to find simple and low-cost ways to cut energy use.

“We designed this scavenger hunt to be fun and entertaining, but also to help families find ways to save energy before heading into summer. I was surprised to find out I have almost 50 light bulbs in my house. Changing just five of them over to LEDs, I can save $75 a year,” said Bill Davis.

You can download the Energy Efficiency Scavenger Hunt from Ameren’s Facebook page.