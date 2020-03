Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross faces a critical blood shortage as it struggles to keep up with demand during the coronavirus outbreak. And to add to those woes nearly 3,000 blood drives across the country have been canceled.

Mary Jane Thomsen is the executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis talks about how you can help during this shortage.

For more information visit: www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)