American Red Cross holds Annual Lifesaver Blood Drive in August

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic pressed pause on a lot of our routines and activities, but it did not put an end to the need for blood donations. Right now, the American Red Cross is reaching out to people to get their help with blood donations as they face a severe shortage. Joe Zydlo with the American Red Cross explained out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck how the public can get involved and help.

The Annual Lifesaver Blood Drive will be held at St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Metro East locations on August 13 and August 14.

Click here to find a donation center near you. You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 1-800-733-2767.