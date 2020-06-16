American Red Cross now testing all blood, plasma, and platelet donations for COVID 19

ST. LOUIS – Surgeries are now resuming in area hospitals which means there is once again an urgent need for blood donations.

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, plasma, and platelet donations for COVID 19. These tests may indicate that the donor’s immune system has tested positive for antibodies to the virus.

Joe Zydlo joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss what precautions are being taken to prevent transmission of coronavirus and the urgent need for donations.

For more information visit: www.redcrossblood.org