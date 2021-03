ST. LOUIS – “America’s Most Wanted” returns to television Monday, March 15 on FOX 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Emmy award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas will take over the reins for John Walsh who hosted the show on FOX for more than two decades.

The show is responsible for catching countless criminals. Now, the groundbreaking crime series returns with some twists.

Vargas joined FOX 2’s Dan Gray to talk about what will be different.

