ST. LOUIS – AmeriCorp St. Louis wins national recognition for its work with the Greenwood Cemetery Preservation Association.

The corp will win the 2023 Project of the Year Award from the national AmeriCorps program. Workers and volunteers promote environmental advocacy by helping to clean up the final resting place of many African Americans.

GCPA President Raphael Morris and AmeriCorps St. Louis Program Director Nick Ciaramitaro explained how volunteers can join the effort.

Greenwood Cemetery

6571 St. Louis Ave.

Hillsdale, MO 63121

https://www.greenwoodstl.org/

https://www.americorps-stl.org/