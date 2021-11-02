Andy Cohen’s Clementine’s ice cream flavor supports DOORWAYS

ST. LOUIS – Celebrity Andy Cohen, a native St. Louisan, now has his own ice cream flavor at Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery.

The “Peppermint Andy” flavor began being sold on Monday in stores and it can be ordered and shipped starting on Wednesday, November 3. Fifty percent of sales from the peppermint-chocolate flavored ice cream will go to the non-profit DOORWAYS. The organization is an interfaith non-profit which provides housing and related supportive services to improve quality of life and health outcomes for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

Clementine’s has six locations.

637 S. 18 th Street in historic Lafayette Square

Street in historic Lafayette Square 730 DeMun in Clayton

4715 Macklind in the South Hampton neighborhood

The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis

13426 Clayton Road in Town & Country

Soon-to-open Kirkwood location at 140 W. Argonne.

Click here for more information.