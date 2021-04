ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch’s Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold will be brewed with 100 percent renewable energy.

Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA Ricardo Marques said they are now brewing with 100 percent solar electricity.

“Which is of course perfect for an organic beer that is best enjoyed outdoors on a sunny day,” Marques said.

This is part of a long-term commitment to sustainability from Anheuser Busch.

Recording artist Maluma is involved with the launch as well.