MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – When it comes to furry friends and the holidays, Dr. Jennifer Pearl with the Animal Medical Center told FOX 2 that they tend to see a good deal of drop-ins due to holiday-related incidents.

As a need for sheltered dogs to find homes persists, Pearl says that there are certain things to be aware of before bringing home any furry friend.

With Christmas dinners sparing leftovers, she shared that its important to think twice before feeding your dog, cat, or other animal table scraps. To avoid feeding animals harmful foods, you can check out a list of foods that are okay for ingestion and others that could end up doing more harm than good.

In addition, Dr. Pearl says one other holiday horror that can seriously harm our furry friends is Christmas decorations and ornaments. Often times, she explained that there can be signs that your animal has ingested something it shouldn’t, including a loss of appetite, a difference in body movement, and changes in behavior.

The best way to avoid these circumstances is to keep ornaments and decorations out of reach of your animals, especially if they are young and playful.

Pearl stresses the urgency of calling the Animal Medical Center or a vet if suspicions arise that your pet may have gotten into a Christmas catastrophe.

To adopt or find out more from the experts, click here.