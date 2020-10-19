Annual Heat Up St. Louis Winterizing Utility Forum held online

ST. LOUIS – Do you need help reducing your summer utility bills and help with upcoming winter bills?

For more than 8 years Heatupstlouis.org has been holding utility forums across the St. Louis region to help individuals and families reduce their summer bills, and previous winter bills, so that they can face less of a financial burden each winter.

Founder and interim executive director of Heat-Up St. Louis Gentry Trotter discussed this year’s event and how to avoid unsafe methods of home heating.

The Winterizing Utility Forum for St. Louis City and County residents will be held Monday, October 19 online at heatupstlouis.org