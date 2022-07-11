ST. LOUIS – All the world’s a stage.

This year’s annual LaBute New Theater Festival is this month. See how you could meet the next famous playwrights, actors, and creative crew. The festival takes place from July 8 to July 31 at the Gaslight theater. Founder and Artistic Director of St. Louis’ Actor Studio William Roth visited and spoke about the event being back in person, the thought process behind making plays, and how many people are employed to make things work.

For more information, visit the St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Facebook and Twitter.