ST. LOUIS – Anthromancer has new music and a new board game.

The band and the game have the same name. Lead vocalist Dan Drake said the game is deep but not difficult. He has several events planned to show fans how to play.

Ancient Games & Blockchain

Wednesday, September 21

6:00 – 10:00 p.m. CDT

Tech Artista

401 Pine Street

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://anthromancer.com/pages/events