ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The APA is celebrating 100 years of bringing pets and people together in 2022. This year-long celebration will include several events highlighting the APA’s three main pillars of adoption, wellness, and education

The APA is also getting an update. They have been in their location on Hanley since 1947, so are updating spaces to provide more efficient and high-quality care for pets. Updates include a state-of-the-art surgical suite, nursery space for pregnant or nursing pets, updated kennel and cat spaces, and more.

To join the Walk of the Century, support the campaign to raise money for the building updates, or to learn about other upcoming events, please visit apamo.org.